Foo Fighters and Nate Bargatze Booked for 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 49th season last weekend, and the series has announced on social media the next host and musical guest pairing! Comedian Nate Bargatze will serve as host, while the Foo Fighters are the musical guest for the Oct. 28 episode. With the show taking place just a few days before Halloween, it's very possible that fans will be in for a Halloween-themed episode. SNL goes big for holiday episodes, and it can get pretty wild.

After it was announced that Bargatze would be hosting, the comedian had to take to Instagram to share the good news with his followers. While at the same time breaking some bad news. Bargatze mentioned that while he's "very excited" about hosting SNL, he is currently on his The Be Funny Tour. It means that a few dates do have to get shuffled around. He tells his followers he never wants to move dates, but they have already been rescheduled, either at the end of the year or next year. Details can be found on his website. Even though it's a disappointment for fans, SNL is definitely a gig you can't pass up.

The Foo Fighters were initially supposed to be the musical guest for the Season 48 finale, with Jennifer Coolidge as host. When the writers' strike started at the beginning of May, the remaining few episodes of SNL's season were canceled. Now, the Foo Fighters are finally able to return to Studio 8H for their tenth appearance on the series. The wait will be well worth it because who knows what they will have up their sleeves for that milestone episode of theirs.

Pete Davidson served as host for the Season 49 premiere, with Ice Spice as the musical guest. The episode was as if Davidson never even left SNL. On top of it being the first episode of the season, it also included a surprise cameo from "Trayvis." Travis Kelce appeared at the end of an NFL skit that teased his relationship with Taylor Swift, while Swift popped up on the screen to introduce her friend Ice Spice's second performance. More surprises are likely on the way for SNL, and it's going to be exciting to see what else they have up their sleeves.

Meanwhile, this Saturday, Oct. 21, rapper Bad Bunny will be pulling double duty and serving as both host and musical guest. Then the Foo Fighters return for their 10th SNL episode when they are the musical guest on Oct. 28 with Nate Bargatze as host. Be sure to tune in on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the next day on Peacock.