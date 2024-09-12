MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Makes Out With an Alien During 'Short n' Sweet' Performance

Carpenter performed a medley of songs from her No. 1 album at the 2024 VMAs, and ended up making out with an alien on stage.

Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs performance debut was literally out of this world. The "Espresso" singer performed at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, singing a medley of her singles from her No. 1 album, Short n' Sweet, including "Please Please Please," "Taste," and "Espresso." While performing her newest single, "Taste," Carpenter incorporated the space theme of the VMAs by having an alien and an astronaut go at it.

Much like the music video, Carpenter didn't end up kissing the male astronaut, but instead, the female alien. Or rather, making out with the alien. Appropriately, fans on social media went nuts, and it was just the kind of performance one would expect at the VMAs. If the newly-minted Song of the Year winner wanted people to remember her performance, she definitely did just that. The performance also included dozens of dancing astronauts, which really added on to the masterpiece, as did the crowd singing along.

SABRINA CARPENTER THE ICON YOU ARE WOAHHH SHE CHEWED😭😭😭 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3BVa0hIJDR — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) September 12, 2024

Carpenter has had quite the year, and it's not just because she made out with an alien. After opening up for Taylor Swift on the international leg of The Eras Tour, the former Disney star performed at Coachella in April. It was at this time she released her single "Espresso," which quickly went viral on social media. In May, she made her SNL debut as a musical guest in the Season 49 finale. As if that wasn't enough, Carpenter appeared on Hot Ones in July, so it was truly the Summer of Sabrina.

Now that Sabrina Carpenter is preparing to go out on her Short n' Sweet Tour, it's possible that some of the elements from her VMAs performance will be incorporated into the tour. Whether or not that will include making out with an alien every single night is unknown, but since the VMAs are known for a space theme and the Moonperson statue, that was probably just a one-and-done. However, it is possible that something similar could happen. Fans going to the tour will just have to wait and see.

While the VMAs may not be as crazy as they once were, it's clear that a surprise can come every once in a while. There have been some memorable moments at the VMAs in the 40 years the show has been around, and making out with an alien might be added to that list, especially if people are still talking about it years from now.