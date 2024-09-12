Sabrina Carpenter Copies Madonna and Marilyn Monroe at MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter is paying homage to two Hollywood icons. The "Espresso" singer attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, and when she hit the red carpet, people couldn't help but notice the outfit she was wearing. According to Vogue, Carpenter channeled her inner diva, with her and her stylist, Jared Ellner, settling on a silver beaded Bob Mackie dress from 1991. Archival fashion hotspot Tab Vintage owner Alexis Novak told the publication, "It was originally designed for Madonna to wear to perform at the Academy Awards. It was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and made headlines when she wore it."

Carpenter is making her VMAs debut tonight, so it's not so surprising she'd want to go with a dress that is as eye-catching as ever. With her multiple nominations and set to perform, the former Disney star came in hot. She had a hot summer thanks to her No. 1 album, Short n' Sweet, and singles "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," and she might continue her streak with the VMAs. Her look on the carpet was already doing wonders, who knows what the actual show will do.

Considering the year that Carpenter has had, it's also not surprising that she'd want to do something big for the VMAs. She performed at Coachella in April after opening up for Taylor Swift on the international leg of The Eras Tour. She dropped her single "Espresso" ahead of Coachella, and it immediately went viral on TikTok. In May, Carpenter closed out Season 49 of SNL as the musical guest for the season finale. Her boyfriend Barry Keoghan was the star of her new music video for "Please Please Please," while Jenna Ortega was in "Taste." Short n' Sweet is still topping the Billboard 200, and Carpenter doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Meanwhile, if there is any awards show meant for unique fashion or paying tribute to other icons, it would be the VMAs. It's hard to forget Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress years ago, Rose McGowan's dress from the 1998 ceremony when she also channeled Marilyn Monroe, and plenty more, along with sheer looks, almost nude looks, and the like. The VMAs have had some crazy moments over the years and probably even more tonight, especially with the outfits.