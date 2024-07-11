Sabrina Carpenter's 'Hot Ones' Interview Is Here

The "Summer of Sabrina" is continuing with Sabrina Carpenter's debut on Hot Ones. It was announced earlier this week that the former Disney star would be appearing on the fan-favorite web series, and the interview has officially dropped. The interview comes as Carpenter has been dominating the summer charts with her two latest singles, "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." She also made her SNL debut in May and will be releasing her sixth album, Short n' Sweet, next month.

Hot Ones host Sean Evans brings on a new celebrity in each episode, asking them both personal and professional questions spanning across their life and career. The big kicker is that the interview is done while chowing down on some wings dipped in a variety of hot sauces that only get hotter and spicier. With Carpenter going up against "The Wings of Death," it's sure to be an entertaining episode.

Carpenter's big break came when she starred on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World, a spinoff of Boy Meets World, as Maya Hart from 2014 to 2017. She released her first album, Eyes Wide Open, in 2015 and has put out four more albums since then, with her latest, Emails I Can't Send, releasing in 2022. After going on tour in support of the album last year, she opened up for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour for numerous shows on the international leg.

After releasing her single "Espresso" in April ahead of her Coachella performance, Sabrina Carpenter went viral on TikTok. Her second single, "Please Please Please," also went viral and became her first #1 Billboard hit. As if that wasn't enough, she's been battling herself on the Spotify global charts for the #1 spot for a few weeks now. Music is not the only thing keeping her busy.

Carpenter's love life is also getting hot with boyfriend Barry Keoghan. After showing up to The Eras Tour and Coachella, the Marvel actor was featured in the "Please Please Please" music video. The two made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May after months of speculation. It truly is Carpenter's world, and we're just living in it. With the Hot Ones interview, summer is heating up for Carpenter, and it isn't stopping. Her new album, Short n' Sweet, releases on Aug. 23. The "Summer of Sabrina" shall continue for however long possible.