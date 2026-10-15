More Details on Diddy’s Mysterious Head Injury Have Been Revealed

Days after Diddy was rushed to a nearby hospital with a head injury, more details about the medical emergency have surfaced.

As previously reported, the disgraced rap mogul was transported from FCI Fort Dix to the hospital on Oct. 10 to be treated for the injury, which was later revealed to be non-life-threatening.

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Following his trip to the hospital, Diddy was placed back into solitary confinement. His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed the situation to PEOPLE. “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

Sources have now told TMZ that Diddy sustained the injury during a fight with a fellow inmate, a Jamaican drug lord named Christopher Coke, also known as “Dudus.”

The fight occurred on Oct. 9 after Dudus and other inmates became frustrated with Diddy after his privileged life behind bars was exposed by an NBC News report.

Sources stated that Diddy is receiving amenities other inmates aren’t privileged to, including massages, antidepressant medication, alcohol, and even cellphones.

“This is not some normal s— you see in jail. This is some rich s—,” one insider told the media outlet. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

Diddy’s team has denied the report’s details. However, shortly after the details surfaced, officials conducted at least two raids within the prison and confiscated multiple phones from inmates, including Dudus.

Dudus is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence. He has been imprisoned since 2022.

Following the fight, Dudus and Diddy were placed in the Special Housing Unit, also known as solitary confinement, for a two-week punishment. Diddy was already in solitary confinement because of the report. The fight occurred during the rapper’s daily break.

Diddy is currently serving his 50-month prison sentence. He was previously convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.