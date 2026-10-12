Diddy Suffers Medical Emergency in Prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs sought medical attention following an incident behind bars.

Sources at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey told TMZ that Diddy left the prison in the early hours of Oct. 10 and was treated for a head injury. It wasn’t confirmed whether a nearby hospital evaluated the disgraced rap mogul.

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Insiders also said an ambulance left the prison around 1 a.m. local time. The injury was reported to be not life-threatening, and insiders shared that Diddy was conscious and speaking while he was being transported back to the prison before sunrise the same day.

It remains unclear how Diddy sustained the injury. The injury occurred just a couple of months after he was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with another inmate.

Diddy is currently serving time behind bars after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Last October, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000.

Despite his circumstances, sources previously told NBC News that Diddy is living well behind bars. Insiders said he is receiving amenities other inmates aren’t privileged to, including massages, antidepressant medication, alcohol, and even cellphones.

“This is not some normal s— you see in jail. This is some rich s—,” one insider shared. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”

However, Combs’ spokesperson dismissed the claims. “The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news. The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”

His release date was recently pushed back several weeks from January 2028 to March 2028.