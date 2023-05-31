Missy Peregrym: What to Know About Her Marriage and Career

Missy Peregrym has been in the public eye for over a decade, making her mark on both film and television. She made her acting debut in 2002 in an episode of Dark Angel, and since then, she has starred in Black Sash, Reaper, Rookie Blue, and of course, FBI. Her movies include Catwoman, Stick It, and Cybergeddon, among many others. But that's not all. Since 2018, she has been in a relationship with her now-husband, Tom Oakley, and even had to leave FBI for a bit last year due to having a baby. She's been all over the place when it comes to her life and career, in a good way, so keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Missy Peregrym's marriage and her career.

Early Career Missy Peregrym had small roles in TV shows and movies when she first started out in the early 2000s. Her first main role was in the short-lived action drama series Black Sash in 2003 on The WB, which ran for only eight episodes. She then starred in the short-lived ABC series Life as We Know It, which ran for 13 episodes in 2004. Her luck started turning around when she nabbed the role of Andi Prendergast in the supernatural comedy Reaper on The CW for the show's two-season run in 2007 and then starred s Officer Andy McNally in the Canadian procedural Rookie Blue in 2010, which aired on ABC in the States for the show's six-season until it ended in 2015. In the midst of appearances on shows such as Law & Order: SVU, Saving Hope, The Night Shift, and Hawaii Five-0, Peregrym recurred on Seasons 2 and 3 of Van Helsing between 2017 and 2018. On the film side, Peregrym starred in the teen dramedy Stick It in 2006 alongside Jeff Bridges and Vanessa Lengies. She also starred in the nine-part cybercrime web series Cybergeddon, released by Yahoo! in 2012, and was made into a film on Netflix. In 2014, she starred in the Canadian nature-survival horror film Backcountry, with her latest film role being as a voice in the 2017 Canadian horror thriller Pyewacket. prevnext

Marriage to Zachary Levi Missy Peregrym married Shazam! star Zachary Levi in a secret wedding in 2014, even showing off matching "Mr" and "Mrs" hodies on Instagram. However, their marriage was a short one, as they officially split just 10 months later, citing irreconcilable differences. Not too much is known about their relationship, as they had it kept under wraps for most of it. prevnext

Marriage to Tom Oakley View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym) Three years after splitting with Zachary Levi, the FBI star married Australian actor Tom Oakley in Los Angeles just days before 2019. It's unclear when the two started officially dating, but they are still going strong to this day. And since getting married, their family has only grown, welcoming two babies over the years, with the most recent being born in 2022. prevnext