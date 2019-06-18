Zachary Levi: What to Know About His Marriage to Ex-Wife Missy Peregrym

Zachary Levi, the host of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, was briefly married to actress Missy Peregrym from 2014 to 2015.

Levi, who shot to fame as the star of NBC’s Chuck, surprisingly married Peregrym, 37, in Hawaii in June 2014. Less than six months later, it was all over.

In April 2015, TMZ reported that Peregrym filed for divorce in Los Angeles, and the documents made it appear their split would be amicable. Peregrym also listed the date of separation as Dec. 3, 2014.

PEOPLE reported that Peregrym also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and asked her last name be legally changed back to her maiden name. She also asked for a separation of shared assets.

During his brief marriage, Levi gave at least one interview about the experience. In March 2015, he spoke with reporters at an event for the Alzheimer’s Association in Beverly Hills.

“Nobody can prepare you for marriage,” the Thor: The Dark World actor said. “Marriage is a whole other animal!”

Levi, 38, said the couple was learning about being married “on the go.”

“With dating you can be ‘Hey, it’s not working out,’ and you’re out. But marriage, you make a commitment. The easy outs you don’t have anymore. You’re responsible for another person’s life as they are yours,” Levi explained.

Levi also said he hoped to be a father someday. He and Peregrym did not have any children.

“Everybody sets out to be a great dad. I think it takes a lot of soul searching and work, work on yourself and past wounds,” Levi said in 2015, adding that the then-couple was not in a rush to have children.

Peregrym, who starred on the ABC/Global Television Network series Rookie Blue and now plays Maggie Bell on CBS’ FBI, married Tom Oakley on Dec. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles, PEOPLE reported.

“It was an intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends,” a source told the magazine. “Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter.”

It is not clear if Levi is dating anyone today. The actor has been very busy lately as the star of Warner Bros.’ Shazam!, in which he plays the magically powered version of Billy Batson (Asher Angel). He will be reprising the role in a sequel and told The Associated Press the writing has already started. Levi said filming could start in late spring or early summer next year.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, but will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images