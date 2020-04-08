‘FBI’: See How Missy Peregrym Announced Her Pregnancy

As many FBI fans are well aware, Missy Peregrym is expecting her first child with husband Tom Oakley. The star announced the exciting news back in October. Considering that some time has passed since she made the announcement, fans may need a refresher on how she revealed the happy news. At the time, the actor took to Instagram to share a truly adorable clip to share the news with her followers.

In October, Peregrym broke the news to her followers about her pregnancy. At the time, she posted a short clip that featured a couple of pairs of sneakers, which were meant to stand in for herself and Oakley. A smaller pair of sneakers, fit for a little one, was then thrown into the shot. In her caption for the post, the FBI star wrote that “There’s no more hiding it… our family is expanding!!!” She also included a couple of hashtags on her post, adding “#LilOakley” and “#Spring2020.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Missy Peregrym (@mperegrym) on Oct 22, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

While Peregrym has not revealed a due date for her impending arrival, it stands to reason that she could welcome her child any day now, judging by the “#Spring2020” hashtag she included in her pregnancy announcement. The actor appeared to work throughout her pregnancy for Season 2 of FBI, which wrapped on March 31. On Instagram, the star posted numerous photos of herself working on set whilst donning her baby bump. It should be noted that Peregrym’s pregnancy was not written into the show, on which she portrays Special Agent Maggie Bell.

“Happy FBI Tuesday! Here’s some pics of my 8 month old belly and how I was able to keep working… lots of people tied my shoes for me!” she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 11, captioning photos of her time on the set of FBI. “and the last is how we prepared for intense scenes,” she added, referencing a silly video she included that showcased her putting pressure over her eye in order to prep for the CBS series’ serious scenes.

On Feb. 8, Peregrym posted another message on Instagram regarding her pregnancy and her time on FBI. As she explained to fans, she had to wrap her time on FBI a bit early because of her pregnancy. In her post, she noted that she was “feeling all the things” upon wrapping her work on Season 2.

“Sad to leave the team early, relieved to be off my feet and able to fully rest before the babe comes, scared of the future… but mostly, grateful,” she wrote. “It’s no joke working while growing a human, and I would not have been able to do it without our thoughtful crew. Thank you for always having my back, making sure I had grilled cheese, and being so excited about us starting a family. To the FBI Fam, thank you for loyally watching, enjoy the surprises ahead.”