Miley Cyrus Turns Heads With Golden Globes 2024 Appearance

Miley Cyrus wowed in a black Celine dress and sunglasses at the Golden Globes on Sunday night. The artist attended the ceremony, held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, in hopes of winning Best Original Song; her track “Beautiful That Way” from The Last Showgirl was nominated in the category.

Viewers of the CBS ceremony and those following red carpet coverage shared glowing reactions to the “Flowers” and “Party in the USA” singer’s look.

Miley Cyrus during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

US singer Miley Cyrus arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

See some of the reactions to Cyrus’ outfit below:

“Is there another woman who can radiate absolute beauty the way Miley Cyrus does? I don’t think there is. She is absolutely stunning.” (source)

“miley cyrus has never looked better” (source)

“She looks GOOD. I’m so surprised she left her house. I know she’s nominated, but I wasn’t expecting her to show.” (source)

“if there’s something this woman knows it how to SERVE cause she’s miley cyrus” (source)

“Miley Cyrus looks amazing at [the Golden Globes]” (source)

“I LOVE this hair on her” (source)

“DON’T WAKE ME UP!! SHE’S PERFECT !!!!!” (source)

“Miley Cyrus deserves all the flowers” (source)

How to Watch the 2025 Golden Globes

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are currently airing on CBS, hosted by Nikki Glaser. CBS is available to anyone with the ability to receive over-the-air digital TV signals. The network is typically also available for most cable and satellite customers.

To stream the Golden Globes, you’ll need Paramount+. The ceremony is streaming live on the service and should be available on-demand after the fact.