'Hannah Montana' Plot Hole About Billy Ray Cyrus' Character Goes Viral

Fans of the popular Disney series Hannah Montana were sad to say goodbye to some of their favorite characters, including Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus as the Stewart family. Even though the show ended almost a decade ago, one TikTok user noticed a massive plot hole and the video has gone viral. TikTok user KylieKlunder pointed out that there's no way fans in the fictional life of Hannah Montana [Cyrus] would not have known Robby Ray [Billy Ray] wasn't Miley Stewart's [Cyrus] dad.

"Robby Ray [Stewart] was Miley Stewart's dad," the social media user said. "We know this because Rico goes to their house and says, 'Miley and Jackson, I need to talk to your dad because my grandma's a big fan of old, washed-up country singers. Can I please get his autograph?'" She continued, "Common knowledge that the old country singer is Robby Ray [...] is Miley and Jackson's dad."

Cyrus played the role of Montana, who by day was an average girl, but by night she turned into a super star. In the show, she's lives two separate lives, one that's very private and normal per se, and another that is super glamorous. The viral video points out there is no way that someone in the fictional world wouldn't put two-and-two together and realize that Robby Ray isn't the dad to both Miley and Montana. She also notes that during the episode featuring the Jonas Brothers in Season 2, the boy banders mention they want to meet her dad and she says, "Yep, my dad — Robby Ray, the old country singer — writes all the songs."

KylieKlunder also pointed out the episode when Robby Ray presented Montana with the Golden Booty award and he mentioned that he was proud to give it to his daughter. "Robby Ray the famous country singer was both Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana's dad and nobody ever put it together!" she concluded.

