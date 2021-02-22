Miley Cyrus Says She 'Failed' the 'Gods' With Self-Care Saturday Instagram Post

✖

Miley Cyrus posted a selfie from the bathtub on Saturday night, but she lamented her relaxed evening as a kind of failure. Cyrus wore nothing but jewelry and a face mask as she covered herself with her hand in the photo, which she posted on her Instagram Story. She wrote: "I've officially failed the Saturday Gods."

Cyrus was clearly involved in some self-care with her hair pulled back, her face covered by a rejuvenating mask and a soothing bubble bath beneath her. It was not clear how Cyrus felt she had "failed," though some figured she had meant to be more productive that day instead of basking in suds. Whatever the case, no one blamed her for taking some time to herself.

Cyrus has been plenty busy lately, and it is understandable that she wanted a night to herself. The singer released her seventh studio album Plastic Hearts in November of 2020, and has had one of the most successful releases during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Cyrus hosted an exclusive tailgate show before Super Bowl LV, according to a report by Fox News. The event was only open to vaccinated healthcare workers, allowing Cyrus to have a show without fear of spreading COVID-19.

"I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honored guests before the game... Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" Cyrus wrote on Instagram at the time. She received praise from fans not just for being careful when it comes to the virus, but for prioritizing health care workers who have sacrificed so much during the pandemic.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the time. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

Cyrus' new album included two live cover of classic rock songs: Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and The Cranberries' "Zombie." It also featured a mash-up of her song "Midnight Sky" with Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen," in collaboration with Nicks. Cyrus has more cover songs in her future — in October, she revealed she was working on an entire album of Metallica covers.

Whatever work Cyrus felt she had missed out on Saturday night, fans did not blame her. They felt that the singer had earned a night off.