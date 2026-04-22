Kylie Jenner Sued by Housekeeper

Another Kar-Jenner lawsuit is here. Kylie Jenner has been sued by a former housekeeper who claims the mother of two’s staff treated her cruelly during her time working for her.

Page Six reports Angelica Vasquez said she began working as a housekeeper for the Kylie Cosmetics founder at her Beverly Hills, California, residence in September 2024.

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Vasque. Within a week, she says she was moved to Jenner’s Hidden Hills residence, where she reported to head housekeeper Patsy and a woman named Elsi.

Throughout her tenure, she claims she “was treated with hostility and exclusion,” according to the docs. “Patsy questioned [Vasquez’s] presence, forced her to wait with a security guard, and made clear that [Vasquez] was not welcome,” she alleges in the court documents. Vasquez — who is Salvadoran and Catholic — claims she was routinely “assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks; excluded from the housekeeping team; publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin and religion; and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment.”

She says the staff “made repeated discriminatory and derogatory comments” which were “intended to demean, intimidate, and assert power over her.” Further in the lawsuit, she says that her accent was often mocked and that she was forced to perform Patsy and Elsi’s tasks.

Outside of bullying, she also says she had fingers snapped at her and was shouted at often. Vasquez also claims a supervisor threw hangers at her while reprimanding her after she complained about the way she was being treated.

She ultimately resigned in August 2025 after she says she began suffering from anxiety and symptoms related to post-traumatic stress disorder. Vasquez wants damages for unpaid wages, emotional distress, and more, as well as punitive damages.

She is suing Jenner because she alleges Jenner failed to take any action or reprimand the staff when she brought the alleged incidents to her attention. Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that Vasquez had attendance issues and other workplace concerns while working for Jenner.