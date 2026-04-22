Hulk Hogan Reveals Staggering Fentanyl Use in New Netflix Series

Details of Hulk Hogan’s shocking fentanyl use have surfaced in the late WWE legend’s new Netflix docuseries.

Hogan spoke candidly about his fentanyl use following his 2009 return to wrestling in Hulk Hogan: Real American, which features the wrestler’s final interview and onscreen appearance prior to his death in July 2025 of a heart attack at age 71.

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PERTH, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 24: Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience after defeating Rick Flair during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Hogan revealed that he began taking fentanyl due to his health problems, saying in the docuseries, “I was taking 80 milligram fentanyls, two in the morning, stuffing them under my gums…I had two 300-milligram patches of fentanyl on my legs, and they gave me six 1,500 milligram fentanyl lollipops to eat.”

He added that a pharmacist told him, “You should be dead,” and that they “have never seen a human being take this much fentanyl.”

Hogan also spoke about his steroid use, saying that before laws surrounding streroids changed in the 1990s, “the mindset was steroids were safer than sugar,” so he “first started using [them] two to three years after high school.”

Amid the “controversies” surrounding steroids, Hogan famously went on a 1991 episode of The Arsenio Hall Show, where he denied using them, much to the skepticism of the audience.

“It’s something that would be classified in the ‘mistake’ category,” Hogan said of lying on the show. “If I could relive it, I wouldn’t do it again.”

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Hogan would go on to be fired from the WWE in 2015 after being caught using racist slurs in a sex tape published by Gawker. Hogan ultimately sued the media company for publishing the tape, which resulted in a $31 million settlement and Gawker going bankrupt.

“I got very mad about a personal situation, I used a word. Yeah, I regret it,” Hogan said of the scandal, saying that he should have “remained still” and “kept [his] mouth shut,” instead of “saying stupid stuff and messing up.”

Hulk Hogan: Real American is now streaming on Netflix.