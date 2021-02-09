Kacey Musgraves Shares Support for Britney Spears After New Documentary: 'It's Plaguing Me'

✖

Kacey Musgraves is one of many people expressing their concern for Britney Spears after the premiere of The New York Times' documentary Framing Britney Spears, released on Hulu on Feb. 5. The film examines Spears' extraordinarily successful career and later struggles, including the restrictive conservatorship the pop star has been under since 2008.

On Monday, Musgraves shared a pair of tweets about the documentary, writing that she is concerned that the public doesn't know if Spears is "truly okay." "Y’all..it’s plaguing me that nobody knows if @britneyspears is truly okay," the "High Horse" singer tweeted. "Really hoping that if she isn’t, she can formally vocalize it in some way and that she knows all of us on the outside really give a s— about her well-being."

In a follow-up message, Musgraves wrote, "Also anybody gonna mention Ed McMahon and them CREEPY a— interview questions to a young girl. No." McMahon's interview with Spears was one of several featured in the documentary, including a clip of a sit-down between Spears and Diane Sawyer that has resulted in renewed backlash for Sawyer. "I watched [the documentary] the other night, and I was shocked. I don’t think the interviews that you see on this documentary would even be allowed today," The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots said on Monday's show. "I think Diane Sawyer does owe her an apology. I think the whole world owes her an apology."

Musgraves further discussed Spears on her Instagram Story, encouraging all of her followers to watch the documentary. "Never has one person been so used and abandoned by every facet around her," she wrote. "My heart goes out to her. She has always been such an inspiration to me my whole kid/teen life. Wish she could get a re-do."

Along with the country star, several celebrities have expressed support for Spears following the documentary's release. Sarah Jessica Parker, Andy Cohen, Courtney Love, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Bette Midler all tweeted the hashtag #FreeBritney. Paramore's Hayley Williams tweeted that "no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid."

Miley Cyrus, who featured Spears on her 2013 album Bangerz, gave the pop star a shoutout during her TikTok Tailgate concert ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday. After singing the line in her hit "Party in the U.S.A." that references Spears, Cyrus told the crowd, "We love Britney."