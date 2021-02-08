Super Bowl Halftime Show: Miley Cyrus Fans Thought She Was Playing, and They're Fuming
Although the NFL and CBS announced The Weeknd would be performing at the Super Bowl LV halftime show in November, some Miley Cyrus fans were disappointed to see that she was not the one singing between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup on Sunday. Cyrus did perform in Tampa, but hours before the game kicked off. The "Midnight Sky" singer was the headlining act for the first-ever TikTok Tailgate event.
If there ever was a perfect time for Cyrus to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, it was this year. She just released a new album, Plastic Hearts, which features "Midnight Sky" and her hit duet with Dua Lipa, "Prisoner." Plus, older music fans might have pleased to see Billy Idol and Joan Jett perform their duets with Cyrus on stage. Both Idol and Jett joined Cyrus to sing "Night Crawling" and "Bad Karma," respectively, at the TikTok Tailgate event. However, The Weeknd also had his hit album After Hours to promote. His performance in Tampa continued many of the visual motifs he introduced in the music videos for the After Hours singles.
Cyrus' special show was held just outside Raymond James Stadium. Only 7,500 vaccinated frontline workers invited by the NFL were at the show, which kicked off at 2:30 p.m. ET. "I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country," Cyrus wrote on Instagram when the show was announced.
"I want Miley Cyrus to do the halftime show with special guests Hannah Montana and Ashley O," one fan wrote, referring to Cyrus' alter-egos from Hannah Montana and Black Mirror. "Oh I thought [Miley Cyrus] was the halftime performance. My disappointment is immeasurable and my night is ruined," another wrote.prevnext
Time to start manifesting a Miley Cyrus & Dua Lipa halftime show for 2022— Katie Zerby (@k_zerbz) February 8, 2021
"Why wasn’t [Miley Cyrus] the main halftime show!?! That was LAME! And the sound was awful!" one fan complained. "Okay, was I having a fever dream thinking that Miley Cyrus was going to take part in the halftime show?" one person wrote.prevnext
"I can’t believe I told like 20 people Miley Cyrus was performing at the halftime show (she absolutely did not) and no one corrected me?" another disappointed fan wrote. "It should also be noted I am shocked she was not there I literally spent all day thinking she was going to perform." Another wrote, "Miley Cyrus would have a really good Halftime performance."prevnext
Okay but just imagine, and hear me out @MileyCyrus , a Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus halftime show next year. It would break tv ratings I think for sure. @NFL— ashley (@AshleyRT13) February 8, 2021
"They should’ve let Miley do the halftime and The Weeknd do the pre-game thing," another bummed out fan wrote. "The Weeknd did amazing but Miley would of killed that halftime show," another quipped.prevnext
"Miley should've been the Halftime show," another simply wrote. "I'm looking forward to the @MileyCyrus Preshow performance more than the weekend halftime show," another wrote before the game began.prevnext
✨ Manifesting a Miley Cyrus Super Bowl Halftime show next year with Hannah Montana, Ashley O and some iconic moments/choreo and a bunch of her classic hits ✨ pic.twitter.com/QMn0lokIQu— 𝐋𝐮𝐢𝐬 - PLASTIC HEARTS 🖤 (@mileyzangel) February 7, 2021
While many were disappointed by Cyrus not performing Sunday, some were hopeful that she could perform in 2022. "Miley Cyrus should be the halftime show next year. I said what I said," one fan wrote. "Miley Cyrus being the next halftime super bowl show where it opens with hannah montana singing the best of both worlds / nobody's perfect / Rockstar and it starts playing see you again and starts all its hits and closes with party in the usa... WE NEED," another suggested.prev