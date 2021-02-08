Super Bowl Halftime Show: Miley Cyrus Fans Thought She Was Playing, and They're Fuming

Although the NFL and CBS announced The Weeknd would be performing at the Super Bowl LV halftime show in November, some Miley Cyrus fans were disappointed to see that she was not the one singing between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup on Sunday. Cyrus did perform in Tampa, but hours before the game kicked off. The "Midnight Sky" singer was the headlining act for the first-ever TikTok Tailgate event.

If there ever was a perfect time for Cyrus to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, it was this year. She just released a new album, Plastic Hearts, which features "Midnight Sky" and her hit duet with Dua Lipa, "Prisoner." Plus, older music fans might have pleased to see Billy Idol and Joan Jett perform their duets with Cyrus on stage. Both Idol and Jett joined Cyrus to sing "Night Crawling" and "Bad Karma," respectively, at the TikTok Tailgate event. However, The Weeknd also had his hit album After Hours to promote. His performance in Tampa continued many of the visual motifs he introduced in the music videos for the After Hours singles.

Cyrus' special show was held just outside Raymond James Stadium. Only 7,500 vaccinated frontline workers invited by the NFL were at the show, which kicked off at 2:30 p.m. ET. "I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country," Cyrus wrote on Instagram when the show was announced.