Miley Cyrus Super Bowl Video Reveals Intimate Look of Her Backstage Antics

✖

Miley Cyrus stunned fans during her Super Bowl pre-game show on Sunday. Now the singer is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look of what was going on backstage before the big show. Cyrus performed at the TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl pre-game live stream bedazzled in a black and pink rhinestone cheerleader uniform with "FTW" across her chest.

In the video she shared with fans recently via Instagram, Cyrus starts by saying, "You know you're my one and only," before she shows herself dancing in the two-piece outfit. "PRE SHOW VIDEO I SEND TO EVERY BOY I KNOW," she captioned the video, adding, "jkjkjk (you know you're my one and only)." Several of her fans took to the comment section to show their love and support for the 28-year-old, with one writing, "LOOOOOOL YOU ROCK," while someone else said, "Love this video look."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Her show comes just months after the release of her Plastic Hearts album, marking this her first show in almost a year. "This is my first show in about a year, and I could not imagine a better way than here in Tampa surrounded by all these healthcare heroes," she said according to Elle before adding, "I hope I can have more like these [concerts]. And that dream will only be a reality because of people like yourselves...Our gratitude toward you is infinite."

Cyrus, along with many others, showed their love and support for frontline workers as the pandemic swept the nation almost a year ago, forcing health care professionals to work endless hours as they put themselves at risk of the coronavirus. During the middle of her performance, she shouted at the doctors and nurses who attended, "It's my honor to perform for you, and a dedication of a song can never repay you for a service."

Cyrus was confirmed to be headlining the NFL TikTok Tailgate in late January. The announcement made headlines alongside news that healthcare workers had been invited to the event as a thank you. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement: "These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."