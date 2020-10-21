Miley Cyrus Recalls UFO Encounter That Left Her 'Shaken' for Days

✖

Miley Cyrus opened up about her personal UFO encounter this week, claiming she made prolonged eye contact with a real extra-terrestrial. The singer shared the story in an interview with Rick Owens for Interview Magazine, though she did not specify when exactly it took place. However, her disclosure comes hot on the heels of a similar tale from fellow Disney child star Demi Lovato.

Cyrus and Owens had a free-form talk about fame, life and creative pursuits, with a healthy stop at alien encounters. Both agreed that "it seems a little arrogant to assume there's nobody else but us" in the universe, but only Cyrus had a personal experience to back that belief up. She said: "I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax."

"But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow," she went on. "It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real."

Cyrus said that this was not a fleeting experience, either — "I was shaken for, like, five days. It f—ed me up... I couldn't really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back," she said. However, she went on: "I didn't feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object."

"It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that's what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn't quite wrap my head around," she said. "But you're right to say that it's a form of narcissism to think that we're the only things that could be in this vast universe."

Cyrus' story was a little more ambiguous than the one from Lovato, who told her Instagram followers about her experience at Joshua Tree National Park last week.

Lovato claims that she sought out contact with extra-terrestrials, and now has no doubt that they are out there. She called on the U.S. government to disclose the truth of alien life to the public, for the good of everyone. So far, the government has not responded to this request.