60 Beautiful and Sizzling Celebrity Instagram Photos From 2020

By Lily Rose

Despite 2020 being a year full of disappointments and infectious disease, it didn't stop celebrities and influencers from keeping their Instagram feeds full of glamour shots and quarantine bikini selfies. The Kardashian sisters, Demi Rose Mawby, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and many more promoted themselves, turned up the heat for fans and maintained some normalcy for folks desperate for it.

Yes, there are still thirst traps, power poses and even a few questionable touch-ups that wrinkled fan's brains. But these are celebrities mostly stripped down to their usual selves, with a lot becoming parents since our 2019 roundup.

And don't worry, there is plenty of gentlemen following suit too. Click that follow button on some of your faves and expand your tastes. At the very least, you'll also know whom to avoid online. Scroll down to see a selection of the best from the past year.

Rihanna

Kim Kardashian

Cardi B

Maren Morris

Dove Cameron

Kylie Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian

Halle Berry

54....life just gets better and better! 🌈✨

Khloé Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Bella Thorne

Emily Ratajkowski

Hailey Bieber

Miley Cyrus

Megan Thee Stallion

Megs✨💙

Lizzo

Demi Rose Mawby

Priyanka Chopra

The last few days of summer...   📷: @divya_jyoti

Zendaya

Chrissy Teigen

Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Sofia Vergara

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Lopez

Kate Beckinsale

Normani

Kacey Musgraves

Halsey

Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes

Miranda Lambert

Vanessa Hudgens

Emma Roberts

Drake

Nick Jonas

Joe Jonas

Justin Bieber

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Nicki Minaj

Shay Mitchell

Bebe Rexha

Carrie Underwood

Hilary Duff

Dua Lipa

a bloody good time🏜*:･ﾟ✧

Maluma

Winnie Harlow

Kaia Gerber

Shemar Moore

Jasmine Tookes

Gabrielle Union

Olivia Culpo

Eiza Gonzalez

Amanda Cerny

