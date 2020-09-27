60 Beautiful and Sizzling Celebrity Instagram Photos From 2020
Despite 2020 being a year full of disappointments and infectious disease, it didn't stop celebrities and influencers from keeping their Instagram feeds full of glamour shots and quarantine bikini selfies. The Kardashian sisters, Demi Rose Mawby, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and many more promoted themselves, turned up the heat for fans and maintained some normalcy for folks desperate for it.
Yes, there are still thirst traps, power poses and even a few questionable touch-ups that wrinkled fan's brains. But these are celebrities mostly stripped down to their usual selves, with a lot becoming parents since our 2019 roundup.
And don't worry, there is plenty of gentlemen following suit too. Click that follow button on some of your faves and expand your tastes. At the very least, you'll also know whom to avoid online. Scroll down to see a selection of the best from the past year.
Halle Berry
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Selena Gomez
prevnextView this post on Instagram
When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.
Demi Lovato
prevnextView this post on Instagram
So so so excited for you to see what I’m working on with @talkspace 👀💗😝 it’s something that’s extremely close to my heart... I encourage all of you to take care of your mental health as it's so important to be in tune and check in on yourself! Talkspace makes it super easy to connect with a licensed therapist right from your phone 💗 I'm so proud to announce that they are offering $120 off your first month of online therapy when you use code DEMI120 and visit talkspace.com/demi
Priyanka Chopra
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Dua Lipa
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Amanda Cerny
prevView this post on Instagram