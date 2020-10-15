Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton 'Faxed' Her About Christmas Album Collaboration

✖

Miley Cyrus is one of the featured guests on Dolly Parton's new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, appearing on the song "Christmas Is." During a recent visit to The Graham Norton Show, Cyrus revealed how Parton got in touch with her about the collaboration, telling Norton, "She faxed me."

"She gets upset when you don't respond and it's like, 'I'm sorry, I don't even know.' Half the people watching your show might not know what a fax machine is," Cyrus said, adding that her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, has a fax machine in his gym. "My dad has two Blackberries from like 2005 and he says two Blackberries equal an iPhone, which is not true," she continued. "But he's also one of those."

"Dolly reached out about doing a Christmas record with her and only for Dolly Parton do you sing a Christmas carol in July," Cyrus continued. "But she makes physical records and so she had to get it turned in. I was singing about Christmas in the middle of L.A. summer, and only for Dolly."

Billy Ray also appears on A Holly Dolly Christmas, and Parton, who is Miley's godmother, recently discussed her relationship with the Cyrus family in an interview with Vogue. "Billy Ray and I were friends early on," Parton said, later adding, "It is kind of like a wonderful little connection I have with Miley and Billy Ray, they're like family to me."

(Photo: Getty / Kevin Winter)

She also credited Miley with helping her reach a younger generation of fans. "Miley also loves my songs," she said, noting that Miley has recorded her hit "Jolene" and often performs it during her shows. "Because of her, when she was young on 'Hannah Montana,' I was kind of getting this whole new generation of young fans. I really credit Miley a lot for some of my younger fans and a lot of the new generation of girls that know her, that know she knows me."

Miley shot to fame on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, where Parton played her character's godmother, "Aunt Dolly" and appeared in several episodes throughout the series.

"I'm not a singer. I'm not a writer. I'm not a movie star," Parton said back in 2008, via The Boot. "It's got nothing to do with me... I'm famous now 'cause I'm Hannah Montana's Aunt Dolly. Little kids see me in the street and just point, 'Aunt Dolly!' or 'Hi, Aunt Dolly!' and it's just been so cute."