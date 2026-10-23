Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Take Their Relationship to the Next Level

After a little more than a year of dating, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are taking their relationship to the next level — with an engagement!

Sources close to the couple confirmed to Page Six that the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker proposed to the actress after she was recently spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One source told the media outlet that while Hurley is filming The Burbs, they “hardly think” the ring is a prop.

Ray seemingly hinted at the exciting event last week by posting about his new single “Party’s in the Back” on Instagram, saying it is the “most fertile solid ground” he has stood on in a long time.

“Party’s in The Back with DELTONA went over a half million views in a few days. It’s fun,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Speaking of … wait until you hear them on I Want My Mullet Back 20 year anniversary special. They also join me on a John Prine tribute track of the classic and still relevant to a whole new generation…. ‘Storm Windows.’ 🪟 I like seeing peoples dreams come true.

He then wrote, “I’m so excited for the show this weekend teaming up with NASCAR in Phoenix !!! Kinda has a ring 💍 to it.”

Hurley’s son, Damian, notably liked the post with a celebratory emoji.

This will be Cyrus’ fourth trip down the aisle. He was previously married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991 before his nearly 30-year marriage to Tish. His marriage to his third wife, Firerose, lasted only a few months.

Meanwhile, Hurley was married once to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. However, she’s had long-term relationships, including one with Hugh Grant from 1987 to 2000 and Shane Warne from 2011 to 2013.

Hurley and Cyrus confirmed their romance on Easter Sunday 2025. The duo met on the set of Christmas in Paradise in 2022, but then reconnected in early 2025.

They have not confirmed the engagement yet.