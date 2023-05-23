Mike Tyson Claims Jamie Foxx Suffered a Stroke

Jamie Foxx's family may be trying to keep his medical situation a private matter, but that didn't stop retired boxer Mike Tyson from claiming the actor suffered a stroke. During an appearance on the PBD Podcast last week, Tyson said he heard Foxx was "not feeling well," but then said he had "no idea" what happened to the Beat Shazam host. Tyson made his comments after Tyson's daughter, Corinne Foxx, said her father had been "out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating."

"He's not feeling well. They said a stroke," Tyson said on the May 16 episode of PBD, reports Page Six. Tyson later said he could not confirm if this hearsay was true or not. "I have no idea what happened to him," Tyson said.

"Hey, listen, we can't anticipate our next breath. We don't know when we are gonna die," Tyson continued. "After we leave, this bad stuff can happen." The boxer also believes it is odd for Foxx's family to keep his condition private. "If we don't know about it by now, they don't want us to know," he said.

Foxx and Tyson were set to work together on a limited series about Tyson's life, with Foxx playing the boxer. Antoine Fuqua was signed to direct and Martin Scorsese is an executive producer. Little has been heard about the project since it was announced in March 2021. Tyson said the project's future is up in the air considering Foxx's health emergency.

"Well, it was a possibility. I don't know what's going to happen now. But, you know, it's a strong possibility," Tyson said on PBD. "Because, you know, Jamie's closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] 'Benjamin Button.' They were going to make him look younger."

Foxx was hospitalized on April 12 after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency while filming Netflix's Back in Action in Atlanta. Since Foxx's family has been selective about the information they release to the public, there has been wild speculation about his condition. After seeing a headline claiming the Foxx family was "preparing for the worst," Corinne set the record straight with a May 12 statement.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne wrote on Instagram Story. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" Days later, Fox announced Foxx and Corinne would host another music-themed game show, We Are Family, that will debut next year. TMZ also published photos of Foxx's family visiting him at a rehab center in Chicago. Foxx himself has not been seen since April 12, and Netflix used body doubles to finish work on Back in Action.