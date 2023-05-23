Jamie Foxx: Latest Heath Update as His Recovery Continues

Jamie Foxx continues to receive medical treatment but in a different city. The Oscar-winner was hospitalized last month for a "medical complication" he suffered while filming in Atlanta. However, he has been receiving treatment in Chicago since at least May 15. Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, told fans on May 12 that her dad has been "out of the hospital for weeks."

Three days after Corinne shared her update, TMZ published photos of his daughters Corinne and Anelise, as well as Analise's mother Kristin Grannis, outside a top physical medicine and rehabilitation facility in the Windy City to visit Foxx. Sources close to Foxx told TMZ he moved to the facility in late April and was "recovering well."

Foxx is still there, as TMZ published a new photo of Corinne visiting Foxx at the Chicago center over the weekend. Foxx's friend Dave Brown also visited the actor. Foxx himself has not been photographed since his medical emergency.

Foxx was rushed to an Atlanta hospital on April 12 after suffering an undisclosed "medical complication," Corinne told fans at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," Corinne wrote. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Since the Foxx family chose to keep the actor's health battle private, speculation ran wild about his condition. On May 12, Corinne sought to put those concerns to rest. "Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," she wrote in an Instagram Story post. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" Corinne also teased an "exciting work announcement."

That announcement was We Are Family, a new music-themed game show Foxx and Corinne will host for Fox. The series will premiere in 2024. The audience will watch non-famous members of celebrities' families perform, and they have to guess which celebrity is related to them. There is a new celebrity each week, and contestants can win up to $100,000.

"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," Foxx and Corinne Foxx said in a joint statement on May 15. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

Foxx and Corinne also star in Beat Shazam for Fox. The show's sixth season debuts on Tuesday, with Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne replacing Foxx and Corinne. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx," Fox said in a statement earlier this month. "Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ. Everyone at Fox Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."