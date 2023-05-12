Corinne Foxx Gives Optimistic Health Update on Dad Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is officially out of the hospital and "recuperating" after suffering a "medical complication" more than a month ago. The actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared a new update on her father on her Instagram Story on Friday, shooting down recent tabloid reports that her father was on life support or deteriorating.

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!" The father-daughter duo even has something in the works, with Corinne teasing, "We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

(Photo: Corinne Foxx)

Corinne was first to break the news of her father's condition on April 12, writing in a statement on behalf of her family that the Oscar-winning actor sustained "a medical complication" the previous day. "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote at the time. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," Corinne continued in the statement. "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Since then, the Dreamgirls star has stayed out of the spotlight, but his famous friends have provided periodic updates on his health. Three weeks after his hospitalization, Kevin Hart revealed in an interview with the Impulsive podcast that his pal was "getting better" and had made "a lot of progress." While the comedian said he didn't know the "exact details" of Foxx's condition due to the actor's team "being tight ... about where he is," he did say that "everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy – all that stuff is seen and felt."

Prior to his hospitalization, Foxx was filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action alongside co-stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in Atlanta, Georgia. Foxx's medical incident did not occur on set and the actor was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.