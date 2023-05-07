Jamie Foxx: Latest Health Update After Friends Ask for Prayers

Jamie Foxx's condition did not seem to have changed when friends expressed their need for prayer on social media earlier last week. Page Six quoted a source as saying, "Nothing had changed. He was still in the same condition." However, three weeks into an extended stay in the hospital, friends like Kevin Hart insist the Oscar-winning actor is "getting better." In an interview with the Impulsive podcast, Hart said Foxx's health has seen "a lot of progress." The comedian said he doesn't know the "exact details" of Foxx's condition since the actor's team is "being tight ... about where he is" because the actor is a private individual. "Everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy — all that stuff is seen and felt," Hart continued. In addition, Martin Lawrence told Extra that he had heard that "he's doing better."

A source who spoke with one of Foxx's closest friends told Page Six they were "holding things close to the vest," but "it seems serious." Foxx's reps have not commented on his condition and have instead referred press to his daughter Corrine's initial post on April 12, in which she said her father suffered a "medical complication" but is now "recovering." Her April 5 post was more optimistic, announcing the premiere date of their show Beat Shazam. "The answer is May 23rd! I can't believe we're going into our sixth season!" she wrote. However, on Wednesday, Fox announced that Nick Cannon "has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx." The show also announced Kelly Osbourne would replace Corinne as the DJ.

On May 3, Foxx's Instagram account updated fans on his condition, posting, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote Wednesday. Also, he shared Fox's statement about Cannon and Osbourne replacing him in Beat Shazam. "Appreciate ya my boy [Cannon]," Foxx wrote in an Instagram Story post. "See u all soon." Among the people who replied to Foxx's first post was Ansel Elgort, his co-star in the 2017 movie Baby Driver. In talking about the ill celebrity, the actor described him as the "greatest" and pleaded with him to make a "speedy recovery" before saying he was a blessing to the world and needed in it. Vin Diesel also posted a praying hands emoticon to wish Jamie well. According to the singer JeRonelle's message, it wasn't the actor's time to leave this Earth yet, and he was still needed for a "while longer."