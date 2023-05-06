Jamie Foxx's Cursed Movie: Actor's Hospitalization Is the Latest Disaster Plaguing Netflix's 'Back in Action'

Four Staff Firings (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images) Sources told The Sun that Back In Action's production was halted after four staffers were fired. "There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all," one source said. A unit director, an assistant director, an executive producer, and Foxx's driver were all fired. The source also stated that other crew members were "totally fed up" with Foxx and that he had "become pretty unpopular" as a result. prevnext

Plotted Theft (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Floyd Mayweather) An investigation into an alleged plot to steal about $40,000 from Foxx also led to one staffer being fired, The Sun reported. Producers contacted police after learning a staffer may have been involved in the scam. "It sounds as though they tried to offer up a Rolex watch as part of the deal but now there's an investigation into everything going on. People will be glad when this thing finally wraps," a source told the outlet.

Re-retirement (Photo: Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images) Back in Action would be Cameron Diaz's first movie since the 2014 remake of Annie, which starred Foxx also. The actress reportedly reconsidered her decision to return in light of the ensuing drama. According to the source, "She hates drama and confrontation. This is why she retired in the first place." However, Daily Mail's sources say Diaz's reported plan to re-retire has more to do with the fact that she misses life at home than anything else. "These back-to-back 10-hour workdays have been a lot on her and she hates being away from (her daughter) Raddix," the outlet's source said. "Cameron loves being a mom more than anything in the world."The source added, "'Benji (Madden, her husband,) is supportive of everything that Cameron does, but it has been a lot on him. Although she has gotten to see her family while shooting the film, it is just not the same."

Medical Emergency (Photo: Frazer HarrisonGetty Images) Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed on April 12 that Foxx had been hospitalized in Atlanta for three weeks due to an undisclosed "medical complication." She posted the news on social media, writing, "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."Days after Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, announced her father's health scare, an insider told CNN that doctors were still "running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened." Prior to his hospitalization, Foxx was filming Back in Actio in Atlanta, Georgia. Foxx's medical incident did not occur on set, and the actor was not transported to the hospital by an emergency vehicle, PEOPLE later confirmed.On Wednesday, Foxx posted a text message on his Instagram account saying, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." In addition, he added a heart, fox, and prayer emoji. Foxx also shared an Instagram story on Wednesday thanking Nick Cannon for filling in for him as Beat Shazam's guest host during the sixth season.

Bomb found on set (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) According to The Sun, in the wake of Foxx's hospitalization, the film still has a pair of stunts to film, with one that was supposed to have an explosion rigged to go off during an action scene. However, an explosive from World War II was discovered under the water while the production was preparing for the stunt. "The production expected the scene to go off with a bang – but nobody could have predicted it would all be derailed by a bomb. The stunt was booked to take place last month at the dock. A 24-meter barrier was being erected into the river, where the explosion would take place," a source explained to the outlet. "But it was during the building of the set that they believed they found what they thought to be an unexploded bomb in the water.

"Safety was the main priority, so after speaking with the police and relevant authorities the whole thing was cancelled," the source continued. "Naturally, that part of the river is never normally disturbed, so it's been left as it is." It caused a significant detriment to the production, forcing both stunts to be shot with green screens. "The cancellation was a massive blow to the film, which has already experienced a few issues," the source says. "It cost a huge amount of money and was a massive headache for everyone involved.