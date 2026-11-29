Shortly after Mike Love’s death was announced, the late Beach Boys frontman’s Wikipedia page was vandalized.

The Wikipedia page was edited to be labeled “This moron finally died good riddance Brian Wilson laughs at this news” immediately following the confirmation that Love died at the age of 85.

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The Wikipedia contributor who made the edit was identified as StripMall1970. The platform had since blocked the contributor, noting that they were “blocked” with an “expiration time of indefinite.” Their account creation is blocked, and their email was disabled. They also cannot edit their own talk page.

According to the platform, vandalism on Wikipedia is “editing a page in an intentionally disruptive or malicious manner.” Vandalism on the platform includes “addition, removal, or modification that is intentionally humorous, nonsensical, a hoax, offensive, libelous, or degrading.”

Mike Love’s Wikipedia page has been restored, and his death date has been updated.

The Beach Boys co-founder passed away on Nov. 28 following a medical emergency.

His publicist, Kate Altman, confirmed the news, stating, “With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family. An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

Love’s health had been deteriorating in recent years. He and Beach Boys bandmates had to cancel their highly anticipated Walt Disney World appearance earlier this month. John Stamos, Love’s longtime friend, performed the show instead.

