NBC is facing mounting criticism after airing “inappropriate” Rocky Horror Show performance during the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage.

The cast was part of the parade’s Broadway medley, a 10-minute event featuring casts from shows including Rent, Wicked, Hamilton, and Chicago.

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During the parade, the cast wore the musical’s costumes: sheer outfits and stockings. They sang the hit song “Time Warp” alongside Margaret Cho.

Although it aired for a few seconds, not every viewer was thrilled about the performance.

“For NBC Thanksgiving parade that is supposed to be a children’s program. The performance is Rocky Horror Picture Show a movie about a Mad Scientist who identifies as a “sweet transvestite” from the planet Transsexual,” one critic wrote. “Who creates a man named Rocky specifically to satisfy his sexual desires, with the stranded newlyweds Brad and Janet getting caught up in their chaos. America is Hell.”

Conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote alongside a clip of the performance, “What the hell, NBC. The Thanksgiving Day Parade is supposed to be a children’s program. What the hell are these costumes?”

Glee star Kevin McHale, who plays Brad in the Broadway show, responded to Guest by writing, “Come see [Rocky Horror Show] @ Studio 54 to be free of losers like this guy.”

The Rocky Horror Show premiered in London in 1973 before heading to Broadway in 1975, the same year the film adaptation starring Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon was released. The musical follows a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, after their car breaks down near Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s castle, where he unveils his creation, Rocky.