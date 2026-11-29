Popular influencer Christie Miller shared her final thoughts in a special message to her followers after she died at 60.

In her final Instagram post, Miller shared a pre-recorded video confirming that she had died amid her battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

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“Our sweet Christie graduated Earth School peacefully this morning, absolutely surrounded by love,” the post’s caption reads. “Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love!”

In the video, Miller shared photos of her and her late husband, Mark Miller, who died from pancreatic cancer last year. “If you are seeing this video, it means that I am dead,” she said in the video. “That’s right. I have crossed the veil. I am sitting with my sweetie.”

The influencer, who deemed herself the Chief Joy Officer, went on to say she was feeling “absolute bliss” and didn’t regret how she lived her life.

“If you are missing me, please be sad,” she said. “It’s normal to be sad but also be happy that we got to spend time together, whether it was in person, friends, or a chance meeting, or we’ve known each other forever. What I know for sure is, life is great. Life is whatever we make it.”

Miller then said she was “living at the top of David Hawkins’ Map of Consciousness. “What’s at the top? Love, peace, gratitude, joy,” she continued. “I do not let myself slip from those places. Yes, you can be in joy and still have grief. You can be at peace knowing you’re dying. It’s all good and it’s about choosing what emotion we want to have in the time. I have lived this beautiful life with no regrets.”

“My last bit of advice for you is go out there and live your life,” she stated. “Feel the fear and do it anyway. Stop freaking caring about what anyone thinks. They’re too self-involved in their own life. They’re not worried about you.”

She added, “Go out there and find joy every single day.”

Miller was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022.