One of the last living members of The Beach Boys passed away on Saturday.

Mike Love, the co-founding vocalist who continued to tour under the group’s name until just a few weeks ago, has died. He was 85.

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Los Angeles’ NBC affiliate reports that Love suffered an unspecified “medical emergency” around 5 p.m. local time. His publicist, Kate Altman, told the TV news outlet that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died Saturday evening.

“With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family,” Altman said. “An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians. We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans.”

Love’s death comes just weeks after a series of alarming public appearances. He appeared in concert with his touring Beach Boys act with special guest John Stamos. Stamos had noted Love was “going through some health issues” at the time but was determined to keep performing live. The 85-year-old remained seated throughout the performance and did not seem to be well enough to perform, sparking concerns from the public.

He performed his last concert on Oct. 11 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Some upcoming tour dates had shifted from a Beach Boys billing to one listed as “John Stamos and the California Sound.”

(L-R) Al Jardine, David Marks, Frank Marshall, Brian Wilson, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love and Bruce Johnston attend the world premiere of Disney+ documentary ‘The Beach Boys’ at the TLC Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, on May 21, 2024. (Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Love co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961 with his cousins Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Carl Wilson, as well as friend Al Jardine. He remained the sole steadfast member from the group’s inception — through many lineup changes, naming rights disputes and behind-the-scenes disagreements.

The legendary artist was a five-time Grammy nominee for his work with the group. He contributed to many songs in the Beach Boys catalog, including “Good Vibrations,” “Kokomo,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Little Saint Nick” and “Surfin’ U.S.A.”