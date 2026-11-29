A little more than three months after The Challenge star Tyler Duckworth suddenly passed away at the age of 44, the late reality TV star’s cause of death was revealed.

In a statement to Page Six, the North Dakota State Forensic Examiner’s Office confirmed that Duckworth died of hypertensive blood pressure.

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“People need to be aware of their blood pressure readings in order to seek out meds and lifestyle changes,” Duckworth’s mother, Joni, also shared. She also revealed that he didn’t have health insurance, which made it difficult for him to keep regular doctor appointments.

“I believe his blood pressure was high, and this started to create damage to his heart,” Joni pointed out.

Joni announced her son’s death in an Aug. 13 Facebook post. “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined,” she revealed at the time.

She then wrote in a separate post that her son “has now My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined.”

Police discovered Duckworth in an overflowing bathtub in his North Dakota apartment on Aug. 11. Just before finding him, the Grand Forks Police Department said Duckworth’s neighbors reported water coming through their ceiling.

Law enforcement officials previously stated it was unclear how long Duckworth had been deceased. However, he was seen the day before his body was discovered. There didn’t appear to be any signs of foul play, nor was his death considered suspicious.

A source close to the Duckworth told the US Sun that he previously underwent surgery. His last public appearance was at a Challenge Mania Event in Minneapolis on Jul. 3. He posted about it on Instagram. “So proud to represent my hometown of Minneapolis along with these other challenge legends.”

Other Challenge stars who attended the event included Brad Fiorenza, Paulie Calafiore, and Mark Long.