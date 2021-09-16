Michael K. Williams Laid to Rest in Funeral Service

One week after he was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment at the age of 54, five-time Emmy Award nominee Michael K. Williams has been laid to rest. A service was held for the late actor on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Although Williams was born in Brooklyn, New York, his mother has lived in Harrisburg for more than 20 years. Johnathan Branam, the funeral home manager for Hooper Memorial Home, which handled Williams’ services, told local outlet The Patriot-News that the actor “came to Harrisburg as often as he could. He loved his mama. Harrisburg embraced him as an adopted son.”

The emotional Tuesday service was streamed on Facebook to allow fans of the beloved actor to pay their respects. It was attended by around 150 family and friends, including Queen Latifah, The Wire co-creator David Simmons, and Williams’ The Wire co-stars Felicia Pearson (Snoop), Andre Royo (Bubbles) and Jamie Hector (Marlo). Those who were unable to attend, including Gabrielle Union and Mariah Carey, sent flowers. The hour-long service began at 10 a.m. ET time and included a formal church service with hymns and communion and rememberances by close family and friends.

The funeral service for the actor came after Williams was found dead inside of his apartment on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 6. Although his cause of death has not yet been determined, the New York Post reported drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, and a law enforcement source told PEOPLE it is believed Williams had heroin laced with fentanyl. The New York Police Department is reportedly conducting an investigation “into the origin of the narcotics” found at the scene.

Just as fans and celebrities did following news of Williams’ passing, many took to social media following the Tuesday funeral service to again pay their respects. In an emotional post, the actor’s Lovecraft Country co-star Jurnee Smollet wrote that her “heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it.” Smollett continued, “it’s taken a while for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin [without] him here in the physical form.” She went on to write that instead of being “here with us this week in L.A. for the Emmys,” Williams “was laid to rest today. I still can’t make sense of it. Perhaps it’s selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it.”

Williams was perhaps best known for his role as Omar Little on the HBO series The Wire. The role marked Williams’ career-making role, and he held the spot from 2002 until 2008. Williams also starred in Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, and Lovecraft Country, as well as Law & Order, The Sopranos, Alias, Community, and When They See Us. On the big screen, Williams starred in Gone Baby Gone, 12 Years a Slave, Inherent Vice, and The Road.