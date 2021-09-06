Michael K. Williams Death Shocks ‘The Wire’ Fans Across Social Media

Michael K. Williams died on Monday at the age of 54. The New York Post reported that Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment and drug paraphernalia. Williams has been open about battle with addiction, which is something he dealt with since he was 19 years old.

“I was playing with fire,” Williams said in a previous interview with NJ.com. “It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead. When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag.

“Eventually, I got so sick and tired of this charade. No one who was in my circle, who knew me as Mike, was allowing me to get high. I had to slip away to do drugs. I had to hide it. I’d be gone for days at a time. I was lonely in that part of my life. I was broke, broken and beat up. Exhausted. Empty. I finally said, ‘I can’t do this no more.’ I didn’t want to end up dead.” Williams is known for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Here’s a look at fans reacting to the tragic news.

One person wrote: “Michael K. Williams as Omar is the reason I came back to watch episode after episode of The Wire. Rest In Peace, King.”

Another person wrote: I met Michael K. Williams once, at a social justice event we both spoke at. He was warm, friendly, and super into the issues of the criminal legal system. We talked for a while, and I’m regretting not reconnecting better afterwards. This is awful. What a light.”

“I loved every single scene I ever saw that Michael k Williams was in,” one person said. “Whether it was boardwalk empire or the wire or anything else, even if the episode was slow or boring, once he showed up in the scene it was an unqualified banger, no question. rip to a king.”

One fan wrote: “For those who didn’t know; Michael K Williams was actively involved in criminal justice reform, not only in the US, but also in The Bahamas. Had the privilege of sitting down and speaking with him and his lovely Bahamian mother. RIP Mike.”

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel wrote: “Ugh this one hurtsMichael K Williams was one of the best to ever do it. And was a really warm, sweet man the few times I had the pleasure of meeting him.”

Saul Williams wrote: “For years Wikipedia listed Michael K. Williams as my brother. Neither one of us chose to correct it, instead we took it at its word. “We’re brothers, yo.” He shared poems with me. We broke bread & kicked it whenever we could. A deep & sincere connection. A beautiful spirit.”

Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks wrote: “This Michael K Williams news is crushing. Played one of the greatest television characters ever created, but his catalogue was so much bigger than just Omar. An incredibly talented actor. Above all – if you saw him anywhere he would always give his time and words. Rest In Peace.”