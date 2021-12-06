Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Stuns as She Achieves Modelling Milestone

The latest addition to Paris Jackson’s growing modeling portfolio is the cover of Vogue Hong Kong. Jackson, the 23-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, has already appeared on the cover of several Vogue international editions, including Brazil, Australia, and Teen Vogue. Last week, Jackson marked World AIDS Day by remembering her godmother, Elizabeth Taylor, who was close friends with her father.

Jackson shared the Vogue Hong Kong cover on her Instagram page on Nov. 28, showing her wearing a skin-tight one-piece Burberry outfit and nude pumps. She later shared another picture from the photoshoot, adding the caption, “So damn grateful.” The pictures were taken by Greg Swales. The singer was a featured speaker at the Fashion Asia 2021 Fashion Challenges Forum on Nov. 30, where she spoke about diversity in the fashion industry. Vogue Hong Kong shared a brief clip from Jackson’s appearance on Instagram.

Jackson has made speaking out about mental health one of the cornerstones of her career, but in a new essay for PEOPLE, she shared how dedicated she is to another important cause. On World AIDS Day, Jackson wrote that she hopes to continue Taylor’s commitment to raising awareness for HIV/AIDS as an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. This year marked the foundations’ 30th anniversary.

In her essay, Jackson recalled how Taylor once visited her father when she was younger. She wasn’t aware of who Taylor was at the time, but now she understands why Taylor visited and the importance of her cause. “Today, there is still no cure, no vaccine and the drugs that people take to prolong their lives are costly and not readily available in Africa and countries around the world where people are still suffering and dying,” Jackson wrote. “I do what I can in my own way to continue my godmother’s commitment to the cause. In my heart, I know someday her greatest wish will be granted.”

Aside from her modeling career and activism, Jackson is a busy actress. In 2021, she appeared in two movies, The Space Between and Habit. She also starred in three episodes of American Horror Stories, an anthology spin-off of American Horror Story. She also made an appearance on Red Table Talk with another famous celebrity daughter, Willow Smith. While on the show, Jackson said she suffers from anxiety and trauma linked to the constant paparazzi camera clicks she experienced as a child.

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included,” Jackson said. “I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it’s standard PTSD.” Jackson said her brothers, Prince and Prince Michael II, have been “super supportive” of her sexuality. “Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that,” she said.