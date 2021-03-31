Paris Jackson Opens up About Values Dad Michael Jackson Instilled in Her

✖

Paris Jackson is working to build her career in her own way, rather than piggy-backing off of the success of her music icon father Michael Jackson. Jackson spoke with supermodel Naomi Campbell for her YouTube series entitled, No Filter, where she opened up about a few of the morals and values her late father gave her before his untimely death. With a well-known name that immediately reminds people of her family, it's almost hard to believe that the 22-year-old still auditions for roles on her own. “I’m a full believer that I should earn everything,” Jackson told Campbell. “I go to auditions. I work hard. I study scripts. I do my thing.”

She went on to say that the attitude was something her successful father instilled in her as a child. “If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books,” she recounted, per ETCanada. “It’s about earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, oh I got this. It’s like working for it, working hard for it. It’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment.” Having a father with an arguable reputation as the world's greatest performer, the younger Jackson says she traveled frequently and learned so much from her time with her parent. “It was a blessing and privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age,” she continued. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, hotel hopping, five-star places, but it was also like we saw everything. We saw third-world countries and we saw every part of the spectrum.”

It would seem her father's lessons have started to pay off. The young multi-hyphenate made her runway debut at Jean Paul Gautier’s final show in January 2020. "I’m pretty sure I cried when I got the casting. It’s an honor. It really [was] an honor," Jackson said of the experience. Campbell expressed that she looks forward to the day the two stars can share the catwalk together. “That would be an honour. I would absolutely love to do one with you. Let’s manifest it.”