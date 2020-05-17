Michael Buble's Wife Luisana Lopilato Says Singer Received Death Threats After Viral Livestream Clip

Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato says the crooner received death threats over the controversial Instagram Live clip that sparked concerns about his treatment of Lopilato in April. The mother-of-three previously defended Buble as they continue to share Instagram Live videos with fans. Lopilato, an Argentinian actress and model, and Buble have been married since 2011.

"We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people laughing and saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating," Lopilato, 32, said on the Argentinian show Intrusos, reports Hello Magazine. "It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT

Lopilato said it was "not nice" to face death threats, even though the number of positive messages outnumbered them. She was still concerned for her family, and said it caused Buble "a lot of pain" as well. "He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I'm working," she explained. "He loves the friends he has in Argentina. Can you imagine what it feels like to receive a photo from Argentina of a youngster holding a weapon and the warning: 'This is what you're going to get when you come here!'"

The actress said Buble is a "gentleman" who is always concerned with "trying to make me even more happy than I already am." The couple are parents to Noah, 6; Elias, 4; and Vida, 1. The couple got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in Argentina in 2011.

The controversy with Buble and Lopilato exploded last month, when the couple shared a video of themselves entertaining their children. At one point, Buble was seen elbowing Lopilato and pulled her into a hug. In another clip, he brushed her off when she tried to fix his hair. Some viewers thought this behavior was too rough and began accusing Buble of domestic violence. A February clip allegedly showed Buble telling viewers he was thinking of getting a divorce and told Lopilato "you're dead to me" when she was late.

Buble's representative denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE. "There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation," the rep said. "All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple."

Lopilato also came out in Buble's defense, insisting in now-deleted messages that the claims were "not fair." Lopilato said she was shocked that people were making these allegations during the coronavirus pandemic. "[I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [social media] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family and after all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!!"