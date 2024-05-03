Raven-Symoné Calls for an End to 'Death Threats' Against Wife Miranda Maday

Raven-Symoné is shutting down the harassment of her wife, Miranda Maday. The 38-year-old actress took to TikTok Thursday to call out the hate Maday has been receiving over her comments about the former Disney Channel star's show, That's So Raven.

"I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs," a stone-faced Raven-Symoné said in the video. "It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it."

Maday agreed that things have gotten "wild" over information that's been misconstrued. "I hope to clear the air right now and letting you all know that I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only ever said that I did not grow up watching That's So Raven," she explained. "I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work."

"I've also been at a lot of this work," she continued, saying she had been backstage at The View and 25 Words or Less to support Raven-Symoné. "I love That's So Raven," Maday noted. "I think she should have won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented. I support her beyond."

"She also just isn't Raven-Symoné to me," she continued. "You must try and open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are celebrity. There is real life here and that's why we're feeling inclined to address this, because I'm receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of internet misinformation."

@ravensymone Please stop with the death threats and miss information about @miranda v. pm. Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop.

In her final word to the haters, Raven-Symoné added, "For all the blue checks out they're acting like trolls, sit down. Thank you, no need." The Cosby Show alum emphasized in the caption, "Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her.... Stop."

Maday and Raven-Symoné tied the knot in 2020, but the backlash they've faced gained new energy after the couple appeared on the Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast last month. "I'm married to her and the fact that I didn't watch the show was something that Raven appreciated," Maday noted, calling herself "a little too old" to be tuning into That's So Raven when it premiered in 2003. "My sister who is five years younger than me watched That's So Raven, loved That's So Raven, and now that I've seen all of it, I love That's So Raven," she said.