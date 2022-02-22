Michael Buble’s Wife Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Michael Buble is reportedly expecting his fourth child with his wife Luisana Lopilato. TMZ reported that Buble is set to release a music video for his new track, “I’ll Never Not Love You,” later this week and his family makes an appearance in it. The publication noted that Lopilato appears to be sporting a baby bump in the music, an indication that the family may be set to welcome their fourth child.

In a sneak peek of Buble’s upcoming music video, he and Lopilato appear alongside their three children — Noah, Elias and Vida. Towards the end of the clip, Lopilato pulls Buble out of a dream sequence and back into reality. At that point, the couple and their kids can be seen leaving the grocery store. During this part of the clip, Lopilato can be seen showcasing a growing baby bump underneath a white top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1495866890778025987

TMZ noted that there’s no word on how far along Lopilato is. Since neither Buble nor Lopilato has commented on the news yet, this news hasn’t officially been confirmed. Fans can likely expect further, concrete information about the couple’s family plans when the video is released later in the week. Interestingly enough, the music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” serves as a callback to when the couple starred alongside each other in Buble’s “Haven’t Met You Yet” music video. The upcoming music video will serve as a continuation of the pair’s story and will see ties to a bevy of romantic films including Titanic, The Notebook, and The Princess Bride.

Buble and Lopilato have been through a lot as they raise their children. They previously dealt with their son Noah’s battle with liver cancer. Noah was originally diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016 when he was three years old. He has been in remission since 2017. In December 2021, Buble opened up about how difficult that battle was, telling PEOPLE, “I live a much deeper life now.” The singer continued, “I don’t wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you’ve truly suffered, when you’ve truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life. Once you’ve felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude and happiness.”