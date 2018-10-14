Michael Buble’s Rep Disputes Singer’s Claim About Retirement

Michael Buble has no plans to put his golden voice into retirement, according to his representative.

On Saturday, The Daily Mail published an interview with the crooner, in which he claimed he planned to quit the music business after his son Noah battled liver cancer.

“I don’t have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism,” Buble, 43, was quoted as telling The Daily Mail. “This is my last interview. I’m retiring. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

However, a representative told Entertainment Tonight this is not correct. The crooner has no plans to retire with Us Weekly exclusively confirming from his rep, “He is not going anywhere.”

According to the Mail, Buble said his 5-year-old son’s battle with cancer changed his “perception of life” and he planned to make his upcoming album Love his final record. He also supposedly said Noah’s diagnosis took a heavy emotional toll on him.

“I don’t even know how I was breathing,” he said. “I didn’t question who I was, I just questioned everything else.”

Buble said he tried to make the hospital feel like a home for Noah, calling it his “fun hotel” around his son.

“It’s been such a difficult exercise. It hurts me, and it hurts to talk about Noah because it’s not my story to tell, it’s his,” he was quoted as saying. “But my whole being’s changed. My perception of life. I don’t know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And I’ve never lost control of my emotions in public.”

The singer was also quoted as saying the diagnoses made him realize he was worrying too much about “unimportant things” and was “embarrassed by my ego.” He said he will no longer read stories about him and planned to stop using social media.

While these quotes from the Daily Mail may have been incorrect, Buble has said in the past he thought he would never record again after Noah’s health battle.

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” he told the Herald Sun in July. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is number one. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily number one.”

Noah is Buble’s eldest son with his wife, Argentinean actress Luisana Lopilato. The couple are also parents to son Elias, 2, and 4-month-old daughter Vida. Noah’s cancer is now in remission.

Love will be released on Nov. 16, and will be his 10th studio album. According to Billboard, the tracklist includes “My Funny Valentine,” “Unforgettable,” “I Only Have Eyes For You” and Charlie Puth’s “Love You Anymore.” Buble also wrote the song “Forever Now” for the album.

