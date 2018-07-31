Michael Buble and Wife Luisana Lopilato Reveal Baby Daughter’s Name

Days after announcing the arrival of their baby girl, Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato named their newborn daughter Vida Amber Betty Bublé, PEOPLE reports.

Bublé’s representative told the magazine that “the family is back home and are overjoyed with their new addition.”

Vida’s first name means “life” in Lopilato’s native Spanish, while Bublé’s representative shares that Amber is Bublé’s mother’s name and Betty is Lopilato’s mother’s name.

Lopilato announced Vida’s arrival on Instagram Thursday, sharing a black-and-white photo of Vida’s tiny hand. She was born Wednesday, July 25, weighing 6 lbs., 1 oz.

Lopilato hinted at the baby’s name in her initial Instagram caption.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!” the Argentine actress wrote in Spanish.

“We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life,” she added, writing “Vida” with a capital V.

Bublé retweeted Entertainment Tonight Canada’s announcement of Vida’s arrival but has yet to craft his own social media post like Lopilato.

Baby Vida makes the Bublé household a family of five alongside big brothers Elias, 2, and Noah, who will be 5 in August.

Bublé and Lopilato announced their pregnancy in February via a representative, but Bublé confirmed the news onstage while hosting the Juno Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia in March. “My wife and I are pregnant with our [baby] number 3,” he said to cheering crowds. He then blew a kiss to Lopilato in the audience, telling her, “I love you so much, mi amor.”

Vida’s arrival comes after a difficult year for the family following Noah’s cancer diagnosis in 2016. After a year of struggles, however, Lopilato announced in July 2017 that “the worst is over” while discussing her son’s illness on Argentinian TV.

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” she said. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

In December, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Noah was “doing very well” more than a year after his diagnosis.

“He’s an energetic little boy!” the source said. They added that the illness has strengthened the family and helped Buble to set his priorities. “Events like this put everything in perspective…There’s no doubt Christmas will be extra special at the Buble household this year.”