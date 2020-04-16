Michael Buble’s Wife Luisana Lopilato Speaks out After He’s Accused of Abusive Behavior

Luisana Lopilato is speaking out after fans began calling for her to divorce husband Michael Bublé. The calls were prompted after video surfaced that concerned some and prompted accusations of an abusive relationship. In a lengthy Instagram post, however, Lopilato defended her husband.

“It’s incredible how some people are!!” Lopilato began the message, which was translated by Hola! “While we are in the middle of a pandemic, and living our lives under quarantine, angst, fear, loneliness, and uncertainty of all kinds! [I] come out every day with my husband to try to do [social media] lives to bring some happiness, entertainment, longing, and we have to put up with, hear and see what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our familyand after all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!! It’s not fair!”

In the video, part of an Instagram Live in which the couple read children’s books, sang, and did other activities to help entertain their followers, Bublé could be seen elbowing his wife in the side after she spoke over him. He later pulled her into a hug, though some viewers thought the way in which he grabbed her arm was too rough. In another instance, he brushed her off as she was fixing his hair.

E! News reports that a video from March 23 has also prompted concern. In the clip, Bublé told viewers, “Honestly, I can’t wait till you get to see the divorce on this. Cause honestly, I’m telling you right now, if you think this is an act, it’s not an act. My God.” He also told his wife, “you’re dead to me” after she arrived two minutes late.

This person is causing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and under quarantine, to gain fame and more followers,” Lopilato continued in her statement, referencing those making the accusations. “They are sharing lies and that I will not allow because they are disrespecting my family, so I ask all of you who have trusted me for years to not allow this either!”

“Without anymore to say and doing what I believe is correct when someone comes after my family, and leave the consequences to God! The world needs more now than ever ‘love, faith, values, unity and solidarity’ NOT these kind of people,” she concluded.

While Bublé hasn’t addressed the controversy himself, he was at his wife side when she released a second statement. In the message, Lopilato again assured fans that she is fine and acknowledged that “it’s very important that we pay attention to these problems that have been mentioned and that I am lucky not to suffer. But it is important to pay attention to be able to help women that are going through it.”