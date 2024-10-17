Liam Payne Reunited With One Direction Bandmate Niall Horan Just Weeks Before His Death

Weeks before his tragic death at 31, former One Direction member Liam Payne reunited with Niall Horan. Payne, who died on Oct. 16 after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina, attended Horan’s concert in Buenos Aires on Oct. 2. Via People, Payne had shared videos on Snapchat telling fans he was on his way to Argentina to attend his former bandmate’s concert with girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

In a clip shared to X, the “Strip That Down” singer said, “I think we might just go and say hello. It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But just, um, we need to talk.” Payne did indeed go to the concert, as he was seen clapping along and meeting with fans in the crowd. According to Us Weekly, after the concert, he posted a photo with Horan on Snapchat, which he captioned with “Reunited.”

TMZ reported that Payne died after falling from his third-floor room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. Eyewitnesses alleged that the singer was behaving erratically in the hotel lobby earlier in the day and had to be taken back to his room after smashing his laptop. His death is still being investigated, and authorities have yet to determine if it was accidental or on purpose.

Both Payne and Horan joined One Direction in 2010 after the group was formed on The X Factor UK, along with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. While they came in third place, the band went on to become one of the biggest boybands in the world. They put out a total of five albums before ultimately taking an indefinite hiatus in 2016. Payne dropped his first and only solo album, LP1, in 2019, but occasionally put out music since then. His final single, “Teardrops,” was released last March.