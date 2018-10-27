Michael Buble Brought to Tears While Talking About Son’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’m Not OK’

Michael Buble appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday night, where he discussed the horrifying details of his son’s cancer diagnosis.

Buble went onto the late night show for an appearance on Carpool Karaoke. However, in the midst of the game he addressed the nightmare of his son’s illness, and how he and his family got through it.

Buble’s son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016. After about a year of treatment, he officially went into remission in April of 2017, but the experience left a profound impact on Buble and his family, which is why the singer showed up for Corden’s Stand Up to Cancer episode.

Buble told Corden that he is still “not OK,” even so many months after Noah’s treatment ended. He came close to tears in parts of the interview.

“Now, you’ve had, by anybody’s standards, you’ve had an incredibly tough couple of years,” said Corden. “I think any person really, but particularly any parent of young children, essentially what I think you’ve gone through in the last few years is everybody’s worst nightmare. Tell me about everything that happened with Noah.”

“It’s so hard to have to acknowledge it because it’s so painful to talk about,” Bublé said shakily. “But obviously, we got the diagnosis, and that was it man, my whole life ended.”

Corden said gave some insight into how an illness of this magnitude can effect the entire family, and draw out each person’s greatest strengths and vulnerabilities.

“It’s weird man, I’m not OK,” Buble said. “My wife, honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. And when they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s ok,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, have been extremely open about their struggles in the last several years. They announced Noah’s recovery during a press conference last spring, where Lopilato expressed her enormous relief, as well as her conviction to continue the fight against cancer.

“Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes,” she said. “It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.”