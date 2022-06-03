Matthew Morrison's Wife Speaks Out Amid 'So You Think You Can Dance' Firing, Accusations

✖

Renee Puente, Matt Morrison's wife, has stepped forward to defend him. After the Glee alum was fired from So You Think You Can Dance, the actress and model spoke out amid "inappropriate" behavior allegations.

Taking to Instagram to repost Morrison's video on June 2, Puente, 37, captioned the post, "It's been a wild ride… My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth. "He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated."

Her comments reflected what the Broadway veteran said in his own Instagram clip about the perils of gossip. "Gossip and cruelty are poison that have penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature- Love & compassion," the Hawaii native explained, quoting life coach Jay Shetty.

"'Negativity is a trait, not someone's identity,' she continued. 'A persons true nature can be obscured by clouds, but, like the sun it is always there. And clouds can overcome any of us.' " Ultimately, Puente urged her followers to dispense with shame and hatred. "Stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT." She concluded her post with a quotation about being able to let go.

"'Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If, in our heart, we still cling to anything – anger, anxiety, or possessions – we cannot be free.' ~Thich Nhat Hanh," she shared. "We let go and go into freedom.To all those who have shined love and light in our lives through this… thank you 🙏🏽🌞 To all the rest- sending Love & Light."

In May, it was reported that Morrison was removed as a judge from SYTYCD for violating "contest production protocols," a change he said meant he "was not able to judge the competition fairly." Upon Morrison's firing, Puente wrote on Instagram, "It's been a wild ride."

People reported a few days later that Morrison and the contestant had an alleged "inappropriate relationship." One source claimed, "They didn't have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media."According to reports, the contestant "became uncomfortable" and approached producers with her concerns. However, The Grinch star claimed the DM was a genuine message and read it in Thursday's Instagram video.

Morrison and Puente have been married for almost eight years. Morrison popped the question to Puente while horseback riding in Maui in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys party in 2011. Morrison's friends Elton John and David Furnish reportedly announced the couple's engagement at the 2013 White Tie and Tiara Ball in London.

Since then, the couple has welcomed two children: son Revel James Makai, born in October 2017, and daughter Phoenix Monroe Morrison born in June 2021. Previously, Morrison was romantically linked to former Glee costar Lea Michele, Kristen Bell from A Good Place, and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset.

Morrison told The New York Post in 2015 that his wife isn't bothered by his past romantic relationships. "She loves the fact that I went through all that — a lot of relationships, some one-night stands," he told the publication. "I learned a lot about who I was and, more importantly, the person I wanted to be with. My wife came into my life at such a great time."