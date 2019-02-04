Michael Buble Bubly Super Bowl Commercial: Watch Singer’s Drink Ad

Michael Bublé is front and center of bubly’s Super Bowl commercial, and it is one of the funniest from the big game.

The ad is all about a humorous mixup that Bublé has concerning the pronunciation of bubly, which is Pepsi’s new sparkling water brand. The crooner thinks the drink is pronounced just like his last name, but it is actually pronounced like a “bubbly” beverage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ooh, blackberry bublé, my favorite!” Bublé loudly declares at a supermarket.

A bystander, played by comedian Aparna Nancherla, chimes in, saying, “You mean, bubly.”

“No I mean, bublé,” the singer says.

“You’re Michael Bublé,” the customer says. “That’s a bubly.”

A new character, an employee named Dave chimes in to let Bublé know he’s wrong, but before he get too far into his spiel, the singer calls him Davé, further confusing the situation.

A second later, a young girl walks up, and makes a similar pronunciation error, but this time its Bublé who is the object of the error.

“Can I have your autograph Mr. Bubly?” the girl says.

He replies, “It’s Bublé.”

After a full-on plug for bubly, we see Bublé sitting on the market floor, change the name on every bubly can with a marker.

When he’s not starring in big game ads, Bublé has been focusing on family. His son Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, but went into remission in 2017. That experience completely changed Bublé’s life, as he recently discussed on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“It’s so hard to have to acknowledge it because it’s so painful to talk about. But obviously, we got the diagnosis, and that was it man, my whole life ended,” Bublé said. “It’s weird man, I’m not O.K. My wife (Luisana Lopilato), honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. And when they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s O.K.,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

He added, “Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes,” she said. “It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.”

Photo credit: Bubly / PepsiCo.