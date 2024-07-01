Martin Lawrence Addresses Concerns About His Health

Martin Lawrence, who is currently starring in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' says he is 'healthy as hell.'

Martin Lawrence is doing just fine, contrary to rumors that have been swirling. This month, the actor addressed health concerns — surrounding his appearance at the premiere of his newest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die — telling Hot 97's Ebro Darden, "I'm fine."

The rumors about Lawrence's health stem from the Los Angeles premiere of the new Bad Boys movie. In a clip from the event that went viral, Lawrence and costar Will Smith were seen greeting fans from on top of a bus. Some people who viewed the clip seemed to believe that Lawrence looked unsteady, with Smith allegedly helping him to peek over the side of the bus to see the gathered crowd.

"I'm in God's hands. I'm blessed," Lawrence said during his radio interview, assuring fans there is nothing to be worried about. "I'm glad to be waking up every day. I'm all good. No need for people to be concerned." He later added, "I'm healthy as hell. Stop the rumors."

Lawrence is no stranger to headline-making health troubles, as he's has a couple in the past. In May 1996, he was briefly hospitalized for exhaustion and dehydration after being detained by police at a busy intersection in L.A. According to a spokesperson from the hospital, Lawrence had suffered a seizure as a result of not taking prescribed medication.

A few years later, in August 1999, Lawrence went into a coma for three days — following a daily jog — after suffering severe heat exhaustion.

Fans can catch Lawrence and Smith back on-screen together when Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens in theaters on Friday.