Michael Bolton Cancels Concert, Addresses His Health After Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Michael Bolton has been forced to cancel another performance as he recovers from brain surgery. The “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” singer, 71, announced on Friday, Feb. 7 that his July 5 concert at the O2 Arena in London has been canceled and all tickets will be refunded.

“You all know how much I was looking forward to this show but I am continuing to heal from surgery,” the singer wrote on his Story. “Thank you for all your love and positive energy over this past year. I am so grateful to have the most supportive fans in the world.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bolton previously announced on Jan. 5, 2024, that he had been diagnosed with a brain tumor that required immediate surgery. “I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.”

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” he continued. “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring.”

Michael Bolton performs on stage during Starlite Occident 2023 at Cantera de Nagüeles on June 30, 2023 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by STARLITE/Redferns)

While the Grammy winner acknowledged “it is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show,” he encouraged his fans to have “no doubt” he was “working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon.”

“I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years,” Bolton concluded. “Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can.”

On Oct. 22, 2024, the “When a Man Loves a Woman” singer canceled numerous performances, saying he was “just not quite 100% yet” and still on a “road to recovery” in a statement on Facebook.

Michael Bolton performs on stage during a concert at Arena Ciudad de MÈxico on June 7, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

“It is challenging and often times frustrating because I just want to be out there performing for you but I need a little more time to build back my full strength and stamina,” he wrote at the time. “My progress is good and I have been able to get a little work done on a couple exciting projects that you’ll be hearing about very soon.”