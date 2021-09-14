Met Gala: Jennifer Lopez Knocks out Instagram After Debuting Her Look

Jennifer Lopez has been on a roll lately with stunning red carpet looks, and the streak continued Monday night at the 2021 Met Gala. The singer stunned her fans on Instagram, where she showed off pictures of a Western-inspired look, complete with a cowboy hat. Lopez, 52, walked the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City solo, just days after her appearance at the Venice Film Festival with Ben Affleck.

Lopez posted a trio of photos before she arrived at the Met Gala, showing off the extravagant floor-length dress from Ralph Lauren. The Western look continued through the dress’ color and matching belt, as well as the faux fur she wore over her shoulders. She tagged members of her team, including stylist Rob Zangardi, costume designer Mariel Haenn, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, makeup artist Scott Barnes, and nail stylist Tom Bachik.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Hustlers star, who has attended 13 Met Gala events in the past, previously shocked fans with her MTV Video Music Awards look at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday night. Lopez wore a leather lace-up crop top that showed off her abs, a sequin-covered mini skirt by David Koma, and naked-style stilettos. Last week, she attended the Venice Film Festival with Affleck, making their first red carpet appearance since they rekindled their romance. The two reunited in late April after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split and called off their engagement.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the same name as the latest exhibition at the Met Gala. The exhibition is teased as a “two-part exploration of fashion in the United States” in the Anna Wintour Costume Center that “establishes a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on its expressive qualities.” The exhibition will feature about 100 men’s and women’s ensembles by designers from the 1940s to today. The first part of the exhibit will open on Sept. 18. The second part, titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion, opens on May 5, 2022, in the Met’s American Wing period rooms. The two exhibits will be on display through Sept. 5, 2022.