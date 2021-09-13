Ben Affleck Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez With Fans in Viral Video

Ben Affleck was recently caught gushing over Jennifer Lopez with some fans in a video that has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Affleck is standing outside of a building that Lopez is inside of, and fans wander up to take with him. One person refers to him as “Batman,” sparking a smile from the actor. They speak for a minute and at one point he refers to Lopez as “my girl.”

The fans are clearly enamored by how much Affleck clearly adores Lopez, with one person noting that he appeared to be “blushing.” Finally, before the clip ends, someone is heard joking that Affleck “went and got her back,” referring to the couple’s previous relationship. Affleck and Lopez first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed “Bennifer,” the couple’s relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently.

They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn’t comfortable continuing their relationship. After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony, in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer.

Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star from the upcoming thriller film, Deep Water.

Lopez began dating Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” read a joint statement they issued.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement continued. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.” Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in the wake of her split from Rodriguez.