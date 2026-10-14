Melissa Gilbert Speaks out About ‘Uncertainty and Turmoil’ Amidst Husband Timothy Busfield Scandal

Melissa Gilbert is speaking out about how her husband Timothy Busfield’s misconduct scandal has impacted her life.

In a since-deleted Instagram post featuring a video of a lake in New York’s Catskill Mountains, Gilbert said there had been “uncertainty” and “turmoil” since the scandal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s a lot going on in the world (and in my life) right now. A lot of uncertainty and turmoil. A lot of sorrow. There’s also a lot of joy and beauty and peace to be had,” the Little House on the Prairie alum shared. “When I feel unsettled, unsafe, or unsure, all I have to do is walk across the street and see serenity and hope with my own two eyes. This is the place where my shoulders lower, my jaw unclenches, and my mind stops racing. I love where we live.”

Busfield was arrested in January after being accused of acting inappropriately towards underage twin boys while filming the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

In a statement following Busfield’s arrest, Gilbert’s rep said, “During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.”

Busfield was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child the following month.

“The indictment was not unexpected. As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich,” Busfield’s lawyer, Larry Stein, previously stated. “What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial.”

Stein further shared, “This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law. Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”